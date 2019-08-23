Making a traditional Philly Cheese Steak the right way on Coast Live

Action Day: Heavy rain may cause flash floods Friday

Posted 2:04 pm, August 23, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We venture into the kitchen of Philly Cold Cuts where Chef Todd Fuller shows us how to make his award-winning Philly Cheese Steak. He shares some tips on how they make it the best in Hampton Roads.

