Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -  "Vinyl Headlights" (www.vinylheadlights.com) is a local party band of performers that "smashes the cheesy cover band mold."  Their lead singer, John Smallwood, joins us to perform covers of classic pop songs "Take On Me" and "Treasure".

You can catch John performing again on August 29th in the 2019 Summer Concert Series at Towne Place at Greenbrier.

Presented  by

Towne Place at Greenbrier

towneplacegreenbrier.com