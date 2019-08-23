Lightning strike possibly to blame for Windsor house fire, officials say

WINDSOR, Va. – Officials say a lightning strike may be to blame for a house fire in the 7000 block of Whispering Pines Trail Friday night.

Crews from the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Windsor Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the scene around 7:10 p.m. Units found heavy smoke coming from the single-family home upon arrival.

The Ivor Volunteer Fire Department was requested to assist with fire attack and water shuttle.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire while completing a search. The fire was marked under control, and the incident was stabilized within 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

https://www.facebook.com/WindsorVFD/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARDLZPl1Pc_n5vKt3beJfJizPjyxWKtpbjE-hMH7wZg2wBWeMzNX29BsZcplZ8O8QrMq7xprHt9j_1tQ&hc_ref=ARTDZtN_vE713UfLxjupSpV04oLP-B1NX0FtwzN0Rq4onxsLWGAiExu9o-Kcqt3KwYk&fref=nf