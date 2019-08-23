Action Day: Heavy rain may cause flash floods Friday

Former Norfolk assistant commonwealth’s attorney arrested, charged with indecent liberties against children

Posted 2:09 pm, August 23, 2019, by

Timothy Carnes

NORFOLK, Va. – A former assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Norfolk was arrested for attempting to take indecent liberties with children 14 years old or younger via online chat groups.

Timothy Carnes, 41, served with the city from November 2004 to May 2008. A spokesperson for the city said they will not be handling the case, and a special prosecutor will be appointed.

Carnes’ incident report reads that he was arrested during an undercover operation targeting people suspected of inappropriate communication with minors.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.