Action Day: Heavy rain may cause flash floods Friday

East Coast low pressure system could become tropical depression this weekend

Posted 9:48 am, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, August 23, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – We are watching a weak area of low pressure near the southeastern coast of the Florida peninsula.

The low is forecast to move near or over the Florida peninsula tonight, which should limit development during that time.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for development once the system moves back over the Atlantic waters on Saturday.

A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the low moves from near the coast of east-central Florida to offshore of the southeastern United States coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.