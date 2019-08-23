Action Day: Heavy rain may cause flash floods Friday

Country music news with Carly from 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live

Posted 1:13 pm, August 23, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Carly from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) shares the latest updates on Nas X's fall from the #1 spot, Tyler Hubbard's baby news and the new hosts of the CMA's. Plus, find out how you can win tickets to the Ashley McBride concert on August 30th.

