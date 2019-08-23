2 hurt after Virginia Beach crash with entrapment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on Level Green Boulevard Friday night.

Just before 7 p.m., units from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach EMS and Ladder 10 responded to the scene. Ladder 10 was the first to arrive and requested an entrapment response.

Engine 10 arrived within minutes, and patient care was transferred to Engine 10’s crew.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of what are said to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

