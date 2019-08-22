Virginia has $797 million budget surplus, state leaders stress caution

RICHMOND, Va. — Both Virginia’s Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders took some credit for the Commonwealth ending the most recent fiscal year with a $797 million budget surplus, according to CBS 6.

“Over the last year we have worked together to maintain Virginia’s triple-A bond rating, put more money in our reserves, and made smart investments in our long-term growth,” Governor Northam said as he addressed a Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committees on Tuesday morning. “But as the global economy changes, we must be both cautious and strategic.”

The governor addressed accomplishments he said his administration has contributed to improving Virginia’s economy.

Since I took office we've secured more than $20 billion in investment and over 51,000 new jobs—not only is that a record, it's good for our economy, our businesses, and families across our Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/zPrmikpsEk — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 20, 2019