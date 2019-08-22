Virginia Beach receives federal grant, will open ‘VB Strong Center’ for mass shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach received a $3 million grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, which the city plans to put towards a “VB Strong Center” in partnership with Sentara.

According to a release by the city, the federal grant’s purpose is to help support the city’s recovery efforts following the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that left 12 victims dead.

Virginia Beach city officials said the VB Strong Center will be dedicated to serving as a multi-agency resource and referral center for victims, their families, city residents and first responders affected by the mass shooting.

Additional funding is expected from the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program through the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime.

Virginia Beach Communications Director Julie Hill said the center is slated to open sometime in October.

