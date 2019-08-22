× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like 100+ again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot and humid day… Temperatures will warm to the mid 90s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, heat index values will reach 100 and 105 this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower/storm during the day. More showers and storms will move in tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

We are tracking a cold front that will slowly move through on Friday. The front will bring in more rain with cooler and less humid air. Expect widespread showers and storms Friday afternoon through Friday night. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will drop to the upper 80s tomorrow.

Highs will fall to the low 80s this weekend with lower humidity. Expect leftover showers/storms on Saturday as the cold front lingers to our south. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday as the front continues drifting to our south.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 22nd

1969 Hurricane Camille: Flooding James, Appomatax

2009 Hurricane Bill Off VA Coast generates large swells

Tropical Update

Chantal weakens to a tropical depression in the northern Atlantic. Chantal is centered about 645 miles SE of Cape Race Newfoundland and moving east at 17 mph. Chantal is forecast to slow down and make a clockwise loop through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected, and Chantal is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Friday.

We are watching a trough of low pressure located over the central Bahamas. Some slow development is possible by this weekend or early next week while the system moves slowly northwest toward the Florida peninsula and then turns northeast off the southeastern coast of the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

