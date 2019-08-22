Teen, store clerk charged in Camden Co. DUI crash that left passengers seriously injured

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – North Carolina State Highway Patrol has charged a teen and a store clerk after a single-crash in Camden County Thursday.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, 17-year-old Tucker Oliver drove under the influence of alcohol at a high rate of speed, lost control and flipped the vehicle several times.

Two of the passengers are still in the hospital with serious injuries.

ALE conducted an investigation and found that Oliver bought alcohol from the Park N Shop #16, locally known as Olivet Lakes Mart, in Elizabeth City.

The clerk, identified as Robin Turner, was charged with selling alcohol to someone under 21. A violation report will be submitted to the ABC Commission.

