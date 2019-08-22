Redskins look to pick up first win of the preseason against the Falcons

Posted 12:52 pm, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, August 22, 2019

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 15: Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins attempts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Now 0-2 in preseason play, the Washington Redskins look to pick up their first win when they face the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night.

The Redskins are coming off of a 13-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Falcons are coming off of a 10-22 loss to the New York Jets.

“The third preseason game, you watch a little more film and prepare, try to make it as realistic to a game week as you can without going overboard,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “We’ll put a little bit more preparation time into it, so they get used to how we practice, how we run the cards – all that stuff in practice.”

The team has yet to name a starting quarterback, with Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy all in the mix for the starting spot.

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 15: (L-R) Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen, head coach Jay Gruden and owner Dan Snyder. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“There’s no rush to name a starter right now,” Gruden said. “I think it’s important to let these guys go out and play and continue to compete. We’ll continue to let them play and see what happens Thursday.”

The last time Washington and Atlanta faced off in the preseason was 2016, and the Redskins lost 23-17. Thursday night’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen LIVE on News 3.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.