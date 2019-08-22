Redskins look to pick up first win of the preseason against the Falcons

ATLANTA – Now 0-2 in preseason play, the Washington Redskins look to pick up their first win when they face the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night.

The Redskins are coming off of a 13-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Falcons are coming off of a 10-22 loss to the New York Jets.

“The third preseason game, you watch a little more film and prepare, try to make it as realistic to a game week as you can without going overboard,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “We’ll put a little bit more preparation time into it, so they get used to how we practice, how we run the cards – all that stuff in practice.”

The team has yet to name a starting quarterback, with Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy all in the mix for the starting spot.

“There’s no rush to name a starter right now,” Gruden said. “I think it’s important to let these guys go out and play and continue to compete. We’ll continue to let them play and see what happens Thursday.”