Redskins clip Falcons for first victory of 2019 preseason

ATLANTA, Ga. – For the first time in nearly 400 days, Redskins fans received a slice of Guice.

Derrius Guice, the second-year running back, returned from his torn ACL and played in a game for the first time since sustaining the injury August 9, 2018 – week one of the 2018 preseason.

Guice had 11 carries for 44 yards in the Redskins’ 19-7 preseason victory at Atlanta Thursday, the team’s first victory of the exhibition season.

Veteran Case Keenum started the game at quarterback for the Redskins and played the entire first half – a total of five drives. He completed nine of 14 passes for 101 yards and lost a fumble that led to Atlanta’s only touchdown.

First round rookie Dwayne Haskins played the entire second half, six drives worth of action. The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft completed seven of 13 passes for 74 yards. He was not sacked.

As a team, the Redskins allowed the Falcons to gain just 4.1 yards per play. Atlanta’s lone score of the night capped-off just a 33-yard drive, as the Falcons took over deep in Redskins territory following the Keenum fumble.

Washington wraps-up its 2019 preseason slate next Thursday at home vs. Baltimore.