Paws for relaxation: Kitten Yoga returns to MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will bring peace, love and kittens to MacArthur Center’s Live 360 Studio this September with Kitten Yoga Two: The Purrs Awaken.

According to a release by the city, Yoga 108 Norfolk instructor and kitten foster mom Annie VanHook will lead three sessions September 21, with classes at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.

“You and all your friends are the only hope for the bumper crop of kittens summer brings to NACC,” event organizers said in a statement. “Be the first to say ‘I am your father/mother/furbaby gramma’ to your new fur-ever friend.”

Participants are asked to bring their own mats.

To reserve a spot in one of the classes, a $5 minimum donation is requested. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center, going towards spaying and neutering, medical care and adoption costs.

To register for the event, click here.