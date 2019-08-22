Motorcycle crash in Chesapeake leaves driver hospitalized

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A motorcycle crash on Fentress Airfield Road sent a driver to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the call came in at 3:49 p.m. for the single-vehicle crash. When police arrived to the 2200 block of Fentress Airfield Road, they found the motorcycle’s driver in a ditch.

Medics arrived on-scene and took the driver to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation.