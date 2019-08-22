× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain Friday, cooler for the weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will be move through during the first half of the night. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will be in the mid 70s.

Friday is a First Warning Action Day due to the threat of Flash Flooding in our area because of a slow moving cold front. The front will also bring cooler and less humid air. After a dry start, expect widespread, slow-moving showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and cause flash flooding. Highs will drop to the upper 80s tomorrow.

Highs will fall to the low 80s this weekend with lower humidity. Expect leftover showers/storms on Saturday as the cold front lingers to our south. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday as the front continues drifting to our south.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Friday: Mix of Clouds, Widespread Showers/Storms. Heavy Rain. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/NE 5-10

Friday Night: Showers/Storms. Heavy Rain. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 22nd

1969 Hurricane Camille: Flooding James, Appomatax

2009 Hurricane Bill Off VA Coast generates large swells

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a trough of low pressure over the northwestern Bahamas has become a little better organized since yesterday. Additional slow development is possible during the next several days while the system moves northwestward toward the Florida peninsula at 5 to 10 mph and then turns northeastward off the southeastern coast of the United States. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the southern Florida peninsula during the next day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

