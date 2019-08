Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Originally an online skit that went viral, "The Whole Crew is Stupid Comedy Tour" is about a group of friends and their inability to properly command the English language.

Comedians Bigg Jah and Barry Brewer join us to talk about the start and success of their Whole Crew.

"The Whole Crew is Stupid Comedy Tour" will be live in Virginia Beach, August 22nd at Dave & Busters, Lynnhaven Mall at 8:00 p.m. Click Here for more information.