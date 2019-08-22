James City County Police searching for man wanted on probation violation

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – The James City County Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a felony probation violation.

According to the department, Keith Minkins’ original charge was credit card larceny. He is now wanted by the Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court on an outstanding bench warrant.

Minkins’ last known address is Railroad Street in James City County. His date of birth is April 24, 1959, and he is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

If you or someone you know can help police locate Minkins, call 757-253-1800 or send a text or email to tips@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.