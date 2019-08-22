Dominion Energy launches fridge, freezer recycling program

RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy won’t just recycle your old fridge or freezer for you — it’ll pay you for it, too.

The company is launching a refrigerator recycling program that offers no-cost appliance removal services for its Virginia customers. Nathan Frost, Dominion Energy’s director of new technology and energy conservation, says the program is good for both the environment and customers’ wallets.

“Many of us have an old refrigerator or freezer in the basement or garage, but don’t realize just how much energy these older appliances require to run,” Frost said. “We want to make it easy for our customers by picking up their old appliances for a $20 incentive.”

Units picked up through the program are taken to an appliance recycling facility, where 95 percent of their materials will be reused for other products.

Size and age requirements exist for the program, and pickup is limited to two appliances per account number. To learn more, click here.