Coast Guard to conduct training with blank rounds in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – No need to be alarmed.

The Coast Guard announced boat crews will be shooting blank rounds from their guns while conducting tactical training near Craney Island Friday. This will happen just north of Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads.

The agency has issued a notice to mariners to make them aware of rapid boat maneuvers and gunshots that may be seen and heard in the area.

The training will be with the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, a Fast Response Cutter, and small boats that will be firing blanks from their M240 machine guns.

