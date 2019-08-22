17-year-old El Salvador immigrant charged with attempted murder in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON, N.C. – A 17-year-old from El Salvador has been charged with attempted first degree murder after allegedly hitting a 43-year-old Hispanic man with a cinder block in the face, causing serious injuries.

The suspect, Brayan Rivas, has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for the August 15 incident that happened just before midnight, according to police.

The assault allegedly happened in the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park outside of Woodland and the police said the victim is being treated at a hospital for his serious injuries.

Rivas is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

The Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office has notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) where they issued a federal detainee on Rivas to be held with no bond, pending outcome of current court proceedings, future extradition and immigration deportation proceedings.

Northampton Co. Sheriff Jack Smith stated that we at the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office take these types of assault calls very serious and we are committed to doing all that we can legally do to protect others.

