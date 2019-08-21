York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office need help identifying larceny suspect

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office needs help in identifying a larceny suspect.

On August 20, deputies say the suspect committed larceny from the Virginia ABC store located at 5005 Victory Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office joked in a Facebook post, saying that during their preliminary investigation “we have ruled out The Cookie Monster, as Kermit provided him a solid alibi”.

If you can identify this person please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)-890-4999 or Crime Line. Please refer to report #1903381

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.