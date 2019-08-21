2 suspects in custody after woman killed in Norfolk triple shooting

Posted 4:36 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, August 21, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk arrested two suspects in connection with a triple shooting that left two men shot and a 21-year-old woman dead in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, first responders were called to the area for a gunshot disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Alexis Allen, 21, dead on-scene and a man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Not long after, another man walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries he received on Maltby Avenue.

Police have not publicly released the suspects' names, nor have they released the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Google Map for coordinates 36.860574 by -76.265279.

