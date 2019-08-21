2 suspects in custody after woman killed in Norfolk triple shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk arrested two suspects in connection with a triple shooting that left two men shot and a 21-year-old woman dead in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, first responders were called to the area for a gunshot disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Alexis Allen, 21, dead on-scene and a man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Not long after, another man walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries he received on Maltby Avenue.

Police have not publicly released the suspects' names, nor have they released the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

