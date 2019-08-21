Victim stabbed during Oceanfront fight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officers are investigating after a fight turned into a stabbing incident at the Oceanfront early Wednesday.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were notified about a fight near the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue by city camera operators.

Officers arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said they simultaneously learned about a possible suspect who was still at the scene of the stabbing and immediately took the suspect into custody.

Virginia Beach Police Detectives are investigating.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

