Update: Swimming advisory issued for Hampton beach has been lifted

HAMPTON, Va. – A swimming advisory has been lifted for Salt Ponds Beach in Hampton, according to the Virginia Department of Health. It was first issued on Wednesday.

Results from sampling indicate that bacteria levels in the water fail to meet the state water quality standards for recreational waters.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Signs are posted at the beach alerting the public of the advisory. The signs read: “Warning swimmers – bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice”.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters. While these organisms do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

