NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left two men and one woman shot in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the woman sustained life threatening injuries from the shooting that happened just around midnight.

The three were reportedly taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following the shooting, and the injury statuses of the two men shot are not known.

Police have not provided any further information.

