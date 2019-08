Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Bennett's War" tells the story of a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit who is medically discharged and sent back to the states.

Michael Roark and Allison PaigeĀ join us to discuss their experience working on the set with country music star Trace Adkins and the powerful message behind the film.

"Bennett's War" hits theaters nationwide on August 30th.