‘Skins scoop: Research shows Derrius Guice, Redskins remain popular in coastal Virginia

Posted 3:28 pm, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, August 21, 2019

Derrius Guice

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Coastal Virginia is Redskins country.

According to data released by Opendorse and Vivid Seats, the Redskins remain the most-popular NFL team in coastal Virginia. Derrius Guice, Washington’s second year running back, is the team’s top-performing player on social media.

The study, available in map form at this link, shows every United States county’s favorite NFL team. Nearly every county in our viewing area shows the Redskins as their favorite team. Although, the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are also represented.

 

