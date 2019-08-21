‘Skins scoop: Research shows Derrius Guice, Redskins remain popular in coastal Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Coastal Virginia is Redskins country.

According to data released by Opendorse and Vivid Seats, the Redskins remain the most-popular NFL team in coastal Virginia. Derrius Guice, Washington’s second year running back, is the team’s top-performing player on social media.

The study, available in map form at this link, shows every United States county’s favorite NFL team. Nearly every county in our viewing area shows the Redskins as their favorite team. Although, the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are also represented.