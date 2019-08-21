Portsmouth Police raise money for Virginia Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police reached out to make a difference in the lives of those with special needs on Wednesday.

Portsmouth Police hosted their 2019 Cover the Cruiser event from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at a local Wawa.

Residents came out to make donations to the Virginia Special Olympics. They were given an icon to then stick to a police car.

Peoples' names were included along with inspirational messages.

Although the event ended at 2 p.m., you can still make a donation to the Virginia Special Olympics. Click here to donate.