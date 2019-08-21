Police: Man arrested for burglary & kidnapping in Newport News 2 years after fleeing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was arrested on Tuesday for charges he got around two year ago.

25-year-old Bayshon Ljinae Allen was located and arrested on August 20, around 5:45 p.m., in the 700 block of 36th Street. He was served a warrant for a probation violation on a felony offense. Allen was turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

On March 28, 2016, around 12:31 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the first block of Lochaven Drive in reference to larceny from a vehicle. After further investigation, warrants were obtained, charging Allen with two counts of larceny.

On April 13, 2017, around 4:51 p.m., Newport News Police say they saw Allen in the 100 block of Americana Drive and attempted to arrest him in connection with the outstanding warrants. Allen fled on foot. Officers searched the area, but they were unable to locate him.

Around 8 p.m., officers in the area were approached by a citizen who asked if officers were trying to locate an individual. The man stated he was inside his residence a short time earlier when an unknown man entered his apartment. He stated the man – later identified as Allen – took some of his personal items and told him to drive him to a nearby apartment complex.

The victim stated he was afraid, so he complied. Officers searched the area where the victim stated he drove Allen, but they were unable to locate him. After further investigation, additional warrants were obtained charging Allen with one count each abduction, burglary and petit larceny.