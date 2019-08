PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man shot Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Green Street and London Street, and officers responded to find a man with an upper-body gunshot wound.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.

More information is being gathered on the shooting.

