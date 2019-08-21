No injuries reported following Norfolk house fire

Posted 9:52 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, August 21, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on W. 30th Street Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 8:28 a.m. for the fire. When crews arrived, they found that the three-story wood frame home had heavy, dark smoke showing from its attic.

The residence was not occupied, and firefighters said the home appeared to be under remodeling.

The fire was reported extinguished by 8:57 a.m., and its cause remains under investigation.

“Battalion 1 A shift made a quick stop to minimize damage to the home that was being remodeled,” Norfolk Fire-Rescue said on Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.