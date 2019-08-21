Music news with DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

Posted 3:34 pm, August 21, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat (thebeatva.com) discusses the recent concert featuring Keith Sweat and Monica, Missy Ellliot's latest honor,Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL and the latest news of R. Kelly's search for a lawyer.

