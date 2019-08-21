Man arrested after person stabbed during Oceanfront fight

Posted 8:45 am, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, August 21, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Russell C. Driver after a fight turned into a stabbing incident at the Oceanfront early Wednesday.

Russell Driver

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were notified about a fight near the 2100 block of Atlantic Avenue by city camera operators.

Officers arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said they simultaneously learned about a possible suspect, Driver, who was still at the scene of the stabbing and immediately took the suspect into custody.

Virginia Beach Police Detectives are still investigating.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.

Google Map for coordinates 36.849350 by -75.975515.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.