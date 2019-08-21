Major financial gift to be announced at ODU’s State of the University address

NORFOLK, Va. – A major financial gift will be announced by Old Dominion University by President John R. Broderick at the school’s State of the University address.

The address is at the Ted Constant Convocation Center and will include more than 1,300 business and community leaders, as well as Old Dominion faculty and staff, according to the university.

Broderick, who has served as the eighth president of ODU since 2008, will also discuss upcoming initiatives and highlight successes scene over the last year by the University.

During Broderick’s tenure, Old Dominion has received more than $890 million in new public and private resources. Among the new buildings completed during his leadership is the Barry Art Museum, the result of the largest gift in the University’s history, which opened last fall.

