Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Increasing storm chances, then a cool-down

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Storms will be possible this evening but the threat of rain will end overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds. It’ll be another muggy night with lows in the mid 70s.

It’ll be hotter and more humid tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon to evening.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through late Thursday to Friday. The front will bring in more rain with cooler and less humid air. Expect more showers and storms on Friday with more cloud cover. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Highs will fall to the low 80s this weekend with lower humidity. Expect some leftover showers/storms on Saturday as the cold front slides to our south. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Thursday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Thursday Night: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 21st

1969 Flooding: Crest Richmond Westham 24.91′ (Camille)

2007 Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Isle of Wight, Chesapeake

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Chantal forms in the northern Atlantic. Chantal is centered about 445 miles south of Cape Race Newfoundland and moving east at 22 mph. A turn toward the SE with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Thursday. Chantal is forecast to slow further and turn south on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated and Chantal is forecast to become a tropical depression in a couple of days.

11:00 AM AST Wed Aug 21

Location: 40.2°N 51.6°W

Moving: E at 20 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

An area of disturbed weather located over the central and northwestern Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days at it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

