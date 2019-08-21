‘God got a hole in one’ Lightning strikes hole at Moyock golf course

MOYOCK, N.C. – Lightning struck Hole #7 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill during Tuesday night’s storms.

Pictures taken by owner Tim Paasch show branching marks coming from the hole’s flagstick, with the yellow flag lying nearby.

Meteorologist Patrick Rockey confirmed that the images appear to show the aftermath of a lightning strike.

“We at Eagle Creek Golf Club would like to congratulate God on his almighty hole-in-one!” the golf club said on Facebook. “Not sure what tees he played or what the distance was or what club he used, but what a great shot!”

News 3 spoke to Taylor Paasch, who said he’d never seen anything like that before.

“We had some trees get struck, but never on a green or on one of the holes, let alone inside one of the holes,” he said. “It was unbelievable.”