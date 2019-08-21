Getting ready for the 7th Africana Virginia Beach Boardwalk Festival on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Africana Virginia Beach Boardwalk Festival is August 23- 25 in Virginia Beach. It's a three-day celebration of family, culture and entertainment of the African diaspora.

Festival co-founder Gerald Daniels joins us to talk about some of the exciting features of this year's event including a concert with "Midnight Star" while Chef Cocoa Black prepares jerk-spiced shrimp over Caribbean rice topped with mango slaw, one of the many dishes that will be available at the festival.

For more information visit www.africanavirginiabeach.com.

Chef Cocoa from Chef, Savory Sweet & Chic and her finished dish: