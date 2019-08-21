× First Warning Forecast: Tracking unsettled weather through the weekend

Partly cloudy and muggy overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 70s overnight.

A cold front will move through late Thursday. This will bring a chance for showers and storms once again during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong. The biggest threat will be gusty winds and heavy downpours.

More storms to end the work week. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the area in a Level 1 for severe weather. That means an isolated severe storm is possible. Temperatures will be cooler though with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend. Showers will be possible on Saturday, with drier conditions on Sunday. It will be more comfortable with highs in the 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Chantal moving toward the east-southeast near 18 mph, and a turn toward the southeast with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Friday. Chantal is forecast to slow further and turn southward Friday night then drift clock-wise southwestward to west-northwestward over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph, with higher gusts. Further weakening is anticipated, and Chantal is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low by Friday night.

11:00 PM AST Wed Aug 21

Location: 39.4°N 47.4°W

Moving: ESE at 18 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, associated with a trough of low pressure, extends over the Southeast and Central Bahamas. Some slow development of this system is possible by late this week as it drifts west-northwestward toward the Florida peninsula. The system is expected to move generally northward near the southeast coast of the United States and adjacent waters by the end of the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

