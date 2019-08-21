First Warning Forecast: Tracking unsettled weather through the weekend
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
Tropical Depression Chantal moving toward the east-southeast near 18 mph, and a turn toward the southeast with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Friday. Chantal is forecast to slow further and turn southward Friday night then drift clock-wise southwestward to west-northwestward over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph, with higher gusts. Further weakening is anticipated, and Chantal is forecast to become a post-tropical remnant low by Friday night.
11:00 PM AST Wed Aug 21
Location: 39.4°N 47.4°W
Moving: ESE at 18 mph
Min pressure: 1010 mb
Max sustained: 35 mph
An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, associated with a trough of low pressure, extends over the Southeast and Central Bahamas. Some slow development of this system is possible by late this week as it drifts west-northwestward toward the Florida peninsula. The system is expected to move generally northward near the southeast coast of the United States and adjacent waters by the end of the weekend.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)
