First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 90s, afternoon scattered storms

Lingering showers and storms overnight. Lows in the low and mid 70s.

Another hot day on tap Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to warm to the low 90s, with heat index values in the low 100s. We have bumped storm chances up during the afternoon. Expect some storms to start popping up after 1 PM. Some storms could be strong to severe.

A cold front will approach the region on Thursday. Expect the day to still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. We’ll have more cloud cover with storm chances increasing by the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be possible overnight and into the first half of the day on Friday. There will be some relief behind the cold front. Highs on Friday will be in the low and mid 80s.

The weekend isn’t looking too bad right now. Just keeping a slight 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm due to a stalled front on Saturday. It will be more comfortable with highs in the low and mid 80s and dewpoints falling into the 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update:

Chantal is moving toward the east near 22 mph and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles, mainly south of the center.

11:00 PM AST Tue Aug 20

Location: 40.2°N 56.2°W

Moving: E at 22 mph

Min pressure: 1010 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

