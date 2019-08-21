× First Warning Forecast: A few storms possible this evening, more storms tomorrow afternoon

Storms that brought heavy rain and localized flooding moved through this afternoon. We are keeping a chance for a couple more storms through tonight, but the bulk of storms have moved through. This is all thanks to a trough of low pressure that has been situated over the area for the past few days. Temperatures will dip into the 70s overnight.

A cold front will move through late Thursday. This will bring a chance for showers and storms once again during the afternoon and evening. Another chance for storms to end the work week. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 80s. The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend. It will be more comfortable with highs in the 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Chantal is moving toward the east near 20 mph. A turn toward the southeast with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Thursday. Chantal is forecast to slow further and turn southward on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated, and Chantal is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday.

5:00 PM AST Wed Aug 21

Location: 39.8°N 49.1°W

Moving: E at 20 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

An area of disturbed weather extends over the Central and Northwest Bahamas and the adjacent waters. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.