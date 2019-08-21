First Warning Forecast: A few storms possible this evening, more storms tomorrow afternoon
Weather & Health
Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Chantal is moving toward the east near 20 mph. A turn toward the southeast with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Thursday. Chantal is forecast to slow further and turn southward on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated, and Chantal is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday.
5:00 PM AST Wed Aug 21
Location: 39.8°N 49.1°W
Moving: E at 20 mph
Min pressure: 1009 mb
Max sustained: 40 mph
An area of disturbed weather extends over the Central and Northwest Bahamas and the adjacent waters. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)
Meteorologist April Loveland
