Wildlife Center of Virginia to release Bald Eagles in Poquoson, Accomack County

This week the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a leading teaching and research hospital for native wildlife, will release three Bald Eagles!

Ed Clark, Co-Founder and President of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, will release:

A juvenile Bald Eagle at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at South Lawson Park in Poquoson

Two Bald Eagles, a juvenile and an adult, at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Mutton Hunk Fen Natural Area Preserve in Accomack County

The eagle to be released on Wednesday was spotted on the ground by a private citizen in Poquoson on June 17. The eagle was captured and transported to the Wildlife Center.

During 2019, the Center expects to admit about 3,000 patients

The juvenile Eagle had been seen standing on a woodpile near a campground in Horntown for an extended period and seemed unable to fly. The eagle was admitted on May 19 and examined. The adult Eagle was found on June 13 eating in a ditch near a poultry processing plant and unable to fly. The eagle had severely soiled feathers and attempts to clean the feathers revealed the substance to be non-water soluble and very sticky. The Center’s veterinary and rehabilitation team ultimately scrubbed the eagle with a Dawn dish soap solution and a toothbrush. They are now both healthy enough for release!

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is an internationally acclaimed teaching and research hospital for wildlife and conservation medicine. Since its founding in 1982, the nonprofit Center has cared for more than 80,000 wild animals, representing 200 species of native birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians.

