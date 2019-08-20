Virginia man killed after being shot while carrying a hammer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified the Midlothian, Virginia, man shot to death while carrying a hammer Sunday morning in South Richmond.

Police received a call of an assault in the 4500 block of Old Warwick Road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Hector Menjivar-Chulo, 42, of Midlothian, in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Menjivar-Chulo was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting victim, according to police, had been at a residence in the 4500 block of Old Warwick Road, left, and returned armed with a hammer. He was shot upon his return.

Police say all the individuals involved have been identified. One person was detained in connection to the shooting, according to police. So far, no charges have been announced.

Police say detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.