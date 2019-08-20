Virginia is 2019’s 6th worst state for women’s equality, study says

A new study says that Virginia is lacking when it comes to women’s equality.

Virginia is ranked as the 6th worst with North Carolina being the 11th worst state for women’s equality.

The study also says that Virginia is 30th worst earning gap across the nation, 42nd executive position gap, 48th education attainment gap, and 39th political representation gap.

A team of researchers with Wallethub determined where women receive the most equal treatment in the U.S. compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Workplace Environment, 2) Education & Health and 3) Political Empowerment.

The study evaluates those dimensions using 17 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for women’s equality. In certain states and for certain metrics where women showed an advantage over men, Wallethub treated the state as having gender equality.

The worst states for women’s equality, according to the study:

41. Kansas

42. Oklahoma

43. Missouri

44. Alabama

45. Virginia

46. Louisiana

47. South Carolina

48. Texas

49. Idaho

50. Utah

The best states for women’s equality, according to the study:

Maine Hawaii Nevada New York New Mexico West Virginia Minnesota Colorado Vermont Delaware

If you’d like to know more about this study and it’s findings, click here.