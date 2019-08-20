Virginia football’s Bryce Hall earns another 1st team preseason All-America honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Some say it’s lonely at the top. But Bryce Hall, who is certainly at the top, is definitely not alone. The UVA defender has the company of many other accolades.

Hall, the standout Virginia cornerback, earned yet another first-team All-America honor Tuesday when the Associated Press voted him to its preseason first team. This accolade follows other recognition including: Preseason Phil Steele All-America (1st team), Athlon Sports All-America (1st team), preseason All-ACC, preseason Phil Steele All-ACC (1st team), preseason Athlon Sports All-ACC (1st team) and College Football America Yearbook Preseason Dream Team (1st team).

Hall, a senior for the Cavaliers, started all 13 of UVA’s games in 2018, leading the nation with 22 pass breakups and tying for No. 1 in the country with 24 passes defended.

Here’s the Associated Press preseason All-America team in its entirety:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

Running back — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.

Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Walker Little, junior, Stanford.

Guards — Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.

Wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Tylan Wallace, junior, Oklahoma State.

All-purpose player — Rondale Moore, sophomore, Purdue.

Kicker — Andre Szmyt, sophomore, Syracuse.

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa.

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Raekwon Davis, senior, Alabama.

Linebackers — Dylan Moses, junior, Alabama; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State.

Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; Paulson Adebo, junior, Stanford.

Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Andre Cisco, sophomore, Syracuse.

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama.

Running backs — D’Andre Swift, junior, Georgia; Eno Benjamin, junior, Arizona State.

Tackles — Trey Adams, senior, Washington; Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon.

Guards — Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.

Center — Nick Harris, senior, Washington.

Tight end — Jared Pinkney, senior, Vanderbilt.

Wide receivers — Laviska Shenault Jr., junior, Colorado; Justyn Ross, sophomore, Clemson.

All-purpose player — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

DEFENSE

Ends — Kenny Willekes, senior, Michigan State; Julian Okwara, senior, Notre Dame.

Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Marvin Wilson, junior, Florida State.

Linebackers — Paddy Fisher, junior, Northwestern; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Shaquille Quarterman, senior, Miami.

Cornerbacks — Kristian Fulton, senior, LSU; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.

Safeties — Alohi Gillman, junior, Notre Dame; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.

Punter — James Smith, junior, Cincinnati.

The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.