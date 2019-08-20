× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Triple digit heat index and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and a few storms…Temperatures will climb to the low this afternoon. Humidity will be high, pushing afternoon heat index values to the triple digits (100 to 105). We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers/storms “popping up” this afternoon to early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Heat and humidity will continue through midweek with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. We are tracking a cold front for Thursday that will bring us more showers and storms but cooler and less humid air for the weekend.

Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s for Friday and the weekend. Humidity will also drop, dew point falling from the mid 70s to the mid and upper 60s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 20th

1986 F0 Tornado: Bertie Co

Tropical Update

A well-defined low pressure system located more than 300 miles SSW of Halifax, Nova Scotia, continues to produce a small area of thunderstorms northeast of the center. Significant development of this low is unlikely as it moves east at 15 to20 mph, away from the United States and Canada.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

