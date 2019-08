Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In this week’s Toasting Tuesday, we're raising a glass to a New Orleans beer: Abita Strawberry Lager.

This light wheat beer is brewed with real Louisiana strawberries. Previously, it was only available during the Spring, but now it's produced year round. You can find it specialty shops and select grocery stores for around $10 a six pack. Visit Abita.com to find a store near you.