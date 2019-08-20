Off Script on 3 podcast: Kristen says goodbye

It’s a “very special episode.” Our dear friend and morning news traffic anchor, Kristen Crowley, joins Blaine and Jessica to talk about why she’s decided to step away from the daily grind of morning TV news.

