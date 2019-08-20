Norfolk shelter helping homing pigeon find its way home

NORFOLK, Va. – A homing pigeon has lost its way home.

Norfolk Animal Control picked up the bird from a home on Ramsey Road after a homeowner found it in his backyard over the weekend. The bird was taken to the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

Shelter staff says they believe the bird is a white racing homer pigeon. It is all white with some brown markings on it’s chest and a green band on it’s leg. The band doesn’t have any information listed on it so staff says they have no idea where the bird came from.

“We definitely think it is someone’s. It definitely has an owner because of the green band on its left leg,” said Claude Dargon, an animal care taker at the shelter.

According to staff members, birds like this can be used for events like weddings and funerals, but they can also be used to send messages.

“For all we know it could have just gotten tired on its way from delivering something and took a rest stop and stopped in that person’s yard,” explained Dargon. “It was probably on its way back to their owner, but so far no one has claimed it since.”

The bird will stay on hold at the shelter until next Wednesday but if no one claims him by then he will be put up for adoption. If this is your bird, contact the shelter at (757)-447-5505.