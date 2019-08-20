Man tries to flee & bite Newport News officer while being detained, reports say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man tried to flee from police by biting an officer while being detained on Saturday, August 17.

Around 1:05 a.m., police in the area of 28th Street and Roanoke Avenue observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway, and the driver, 22-year-old Christopher Pender of Hampton, got out of the vehicle. The officer commanded the driver to sit back down, but Pender attempted to flee on foot.

Officers attempted to detain Pender, but he allegedly resisted. They were eventually able to detain him. During a search, officers located suspected marijuana.

Officers moved Pender to a patrol vehicle, and while attempting to place him inside, he attempted to bite one of the officers. Once inside the vehicle, he refused to provide identifying information.

Pender was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. He is charged with two counts each assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction and one count each possession of marijuana, driving without a license and one-way road violation.